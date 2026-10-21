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Datanomics: Elderly most vulnerable to stampedes, account for 29% of deaths

The elderly accounted for 28% of stampede deaths in India over the past decade, making them the most vulnerable, while religious gatherings remained a major cause of such incidents.

The elderly accounted for 28% of stampede fatalities in India over the past decade, while religious processions were linked to most incidents in 2026. | Image : ANI
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The elderly accounted for 28% of stampede fatalities in India over the past decade, while religious processions were linked to most incidents in 2026. | Image : ANI
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 8:56 PM IST
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On October 17, a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata led to the death of 19 people, once again turning the spotlight on crowd safety at large gatherings in India. The total number of stampede cases in India dropped significantly from 424 in 2015 to just 6 in 2022—though numbers fluctuated across the intervening years. However, incidents surged again to 29 cases in 2023, before edging down slightly to 25 cases in 2024. Across these years, annual fatalities resulting from stampedes ranged between 147 and 480. Geographically, nearly half of all stampede deaths in India occurred in Jharkhand alone, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Though the Kolkata stampede cited above mostly killed women and children, the elderly remained the most vulnerable in a longer horizon of a decade, accounting for around 29 per cent of total stampede fatalities. Those aged between 30 and 45 accounted for another 25 per cent. In 2026 alone, the vast majority of stampede incidents in India occurred during religious processions. 
 
 
 
 
   

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Topics :StampedeDurga Pujadurga puja in BengalReligion BeliefData Patterns

First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 8:56 PM IST

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