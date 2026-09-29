Home / India News / Datanomics: India accounted for 3% of global terror deaths since 2001

Datanomics: India accounted for 3% of global terror deaths since 2001

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the number of Indians among the victims of the 9/11 attack was the second-highest after Americans

mumbai attack, attack
premium
The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, one of the sites targeted during the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 11:37 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the number of Indians among the victims of the 9/11 terror attack was the second-highest after Americans. In the 2001 attack, around 3,000 people were killed, an event that led to the US declaring “War on Terror”. Since then, terrorism and counter-insurgency operations have resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide. From 2001 to 2025,  Iraq accounted for the highest share of deaths globally at 22 per cent, followed by Afghanistan at 20 per cent, and Nigeria at 9 per cent. India and the US accounted for 3 per cent and 1 per cent, ranking 7th and 8th, respectively. The share of civilians among those killed in attacks rose from 27 per cent in 2001 to 28 per cent in 2026 (till August), while the share of martyred security forces declined from 16 per cent to 9 per cent. 
 
Meanwhile, the share of insurgents and militants among those killed increased from 55 per cent to 62 per cent over the same period. All three categories saw considerable volatility in the intervening years. Countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Nigeria have performed poorly on the 2025 Global Terrorism Index, while India ranked close to Nigeria.
 
 
 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sitharaman discusses BIT, FTA, UPI expansion with Qatar during Doha visit

India's super-aged future is closer than it seems, says Moody's Ratings

CISF personnel shoots dead Asst. Commandant, 3 other colleagues in J-K

'This is carnage': SC flags high drug prices, moots 16% margin cap

SC limits Fortis forensic audit, bars 'fishing and roving' bank inquiry

Topics :Narendra ModiData PatternsTerrorsim26 11 Mumbai terror attack

First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 11:37 PM IST

Next Story