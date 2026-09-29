Datanomics: India accounted for 3% of global terror deaths since 2001

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the number of Indians among the victims of the 9/11 terror attack was the second-highest after Americans. In the 2001 attack, around 3,000 people were killed, an event that led to the US declaring “War on Terror”. Since then, terrorism and counter-insurgency operations have resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide. From 2001 to 2025, Iraq accounted for the highest share of deaths globally at 22 per cent, followed by Afghanistan at 20 per cent, and Nigeria at 9 per cent. India and the US accounted for 3 per cent and 1 per cent, ranking 7th and 8th, respectively. The share of civilians among those killed in attacks rose from 27 per cent in 2001 to 28 per cent in 2026 (till August), while the share of martyred security forces declined from 16 per cent to 9 per cent.