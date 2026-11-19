At a recent Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 ceremony, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) was awarded second place in the “Clean City” category among urban local bodies (ULBs) with a population of 50,000-300,000. Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which falls into the category of urban local bodies (ULBs) serving cities with a population of over 1 million, did not find any mention. However, the complete list is yet to come. NDMC achieved the same position in 2024-25 survey, while MCD was placed 31st out of 40 ULBs serving bigger areas. In the previous survey, NDMC was placed seventh nationally, while MCD ranked 90th. NDMC covers 3 per cent of the National Capital Territory's (NCT’s) area and serves around 1.5 per cent of its population. It basically covers Lutyens' Delhi. MCD serves 96 per cent of Delhi's area and a slightly higher proportion of its population, the rest is covered by the Cantonment Board. Even so, the size of the MCD budget was just three times that of NDMC. MCD spends a much higher portion of its total expenditure on sanitation—27-31 per cent—compared to just 4-5 per cent in NDMC's case. MCD's sanitation budget has been 17 to 19 times that of NDMC, while its area is 32 times and its population is around 65 times that of the Lutyens’ Delhi civic body.