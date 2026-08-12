Datanomics: The anatomy of the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Cauvery water wars

The Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu (TN) has flared up again. Tamil Nadu has sought a Supreme Court hearing, now set for August 17, alleging that Karnataka has continued to defy orders on water allocation. The dispute follows the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s July 30 decision directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cubic feet per second of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. Tamil Nadu holds the largest share of both the Cauvery basin area and water rights under the apex court’s 2018 judgment. But the actual water flow from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu has fallen well short of the legally mandated levels, mostly in the early monsoon months, between 2021-22 and 2026-27, barring 2022-23 and 2025-26. This year, water releases were 76 per cent below the required levels in June and 98 per cent below normal the following month, as of July 16. With agriculture accounting for 66 per cent of the basin’s area, any shortfall hits farmers hard.