DDA cancelled 212 demolition drives in five years over legal, civic hurdles

Delhi Development Authority ( DDA ) cancelled 212 planned anti-encroachment drives over the past five years due to legal disputes, administrative constraints and law-and-order concerns, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply to the Upper House, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the cancelled drives were primarily called off because of pending court cases, stay orders, adverse weather, non-availability of police personnel, local resistance, VIP movement and logistical issues.

Some operations were also deferred after encroachments had already been removed voluntarily before the scheduled action.

The disclosure comes days after Sahu informed Parliament that around 1,116 demolition drives had been carried out between 2023 and June 2026, to reclaim 2,719 acres of encroached land across Delhi. During the same period, 212 demolition programmes were cancelled, taking the total scheduled operations to 1,328.

According to the government, demolition notices are issued or pasted at sites in accordance with applicable laws and court directions before any action is undertaken. Rehabilitation is provided to eligible residents under the Delhi Slums and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015. The Centre said nearly 1,800 families from Bhoomiheen Camp in Govindpuri have been allotted economically weaker section (EWS) flats in Kalkaji Extension, while 1,360 families displaced from Jailor Wala Bagh, Mata Jai Kaur and Golden Park have been rehabilitated at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, subject to eligibility norms. What’s behind the cancellations? The ministry said several demolition drives were stalled due to court-ordered status quo directives with no defined expiry and restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which halts construction and demolition work during episodes of high air pollution.