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DDA orders safety audit of all high-rise buildings constructed before 2001

The move comes against the backdrop of building collapses, including the one in Satya Niketan, which claimed the lives of seven people.

Delhi Development Authority
Delhi Development Authority has ordered a mandatory structural safety audit of all high-rise buildings constructed before 2001| Photo: Wikipedia
PTI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 8:18 PM IST
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Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued directions to carry out a mandatory structural safety audit of all high-rise buildings, including malls, hospitals and educational buildings, which were constructed before 2001. 
The move comes against the backdrop of building collapses, including the one in Satya Niketan, which claimed the lives of seven people.
 A public notice issued on Thursday also states that even if a building is less than 15 metres in height but has high footfall, such as group housing, educational buildings, hospitals, and institutional buildings, they would also have to carry out the structural audit.
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Topics :DDADelhiDelhi Development Authority

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 8:18 PM IST

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