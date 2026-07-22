'Death of democracy': Tharoor slams Centre over handling of CJP protests

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday slammed the Centre over its handling of the protests in the national capital, saying that everyone is witnessing a "death of democracy" here.

Speaking to reporters as Congress leaders donned black on the Parliament premises, Tharoor said politics will be done if an important issue of paper leaks cannot be raised in Parliament.

"This (black-coloured clothes) is protest and mourning as we can witness the death of democracy. Look, the fact is, politics has come into it. Obviously politics also comes into it. But the real issue is the feelings of the students; they're the future of the country. If they're feeling betrayed and let down, there ought to be some opportunity to reach out to them. I'm really surprised that the government has allowed matters to get out of hand like this and greeted the students with violence and lathis. That was really a bad idea," he said.

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