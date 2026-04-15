Death toll rises to 16 in boiler blast at Vedanta plant in Chhattisgarh

The death toll in a blast at the Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has gone up to 16 with three more workers succumbing to injuries, police said on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday afternoon in a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine at the Vedanta Ltd power plant located in Singhitarai village. The powerful blast left several workers with severe burn injuries.

According to officials, four workers died on the spot, while nine others succumbed to injuries soon after the incident.

Three more workers have died in hospitals, raising the toll to 16, Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

While one of them succumbed at a hospital in Raigarh, two others died at a medical facility in the state capital Raipur, an industrial safety department official said. Of the 18 other workers injured in the incident, four are currently admitted in Raipur, while 14 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Raigarh district, he added. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased worker and Rs 50,000 for those injured. Vedanta Power has also announced Rs 35 lakh compensation for the family of each deceased worker, along with employment support. The company will also provide Rs 15 lakh to each injured person, ensure salary continuation until recovery, and offer counselling support, a statement from the plant management said.

The chief minister has ordered an inquiry into the incident by the Commissioner of the Bilaspur division, assuring strict action against those found responsible. The district administration has also ordered a separate magisterial probe, while the company has initiated its own internal investigation. The CM directed officials to ensure free and proper medical treatment for all injured and emphasised that no negligence in their care would be tolerated. Sakti Collector Amrit Vikas Topno has appointed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Dabhra to conduct the magisterial inquiry. The SDM has been asked to submit a report within 30 days covering key aspects, including the cause of the accident, whether it was due to technical or human error, and details of safety inspections carried out at the plant.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has demanded registration of an FIR against the plant management and a judicial inquiry into the incident. State Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla on Wednesday alleged negligence on the plant management's part and accused the government of attempting to shield those responsible. He also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the deceased and Rs 50 lakh for the injured. The construction of a 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power project (two units of 600 MW each) in Singhitarai, originally owned by Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd, started in 2009, but remained stalled between 2016 and 2022.