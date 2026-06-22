Death toll rises to 5 in ammonia gas leak incident in TN's Tiruvallur

Three more women were declared dead, taking the death toll to five, in the ammonia gas leak accident that took place at the production unit of a private fish meal export factory in Tiruvallur district on June 21, according to state Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.

The incident happened at Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam.

Sixty-seven others are still undergoing treatment following the tragic incident.

The industrial chemical accident occurred on June 21 during routine operations in the Kannigaipair and Manjangaranai area near Periyapalayam, affecting a total of 74 workers, a release issued by the state Health and Family Welfare Department said.

Two fatalities were recorded by 8 pm on June 21, while three additional deaths were reported overnight, it added. Two individuals have been discharged after receiving medical care. Following the leak, emergency medical response teams, district administration officials, police, and fire and rescue services were swiftly mobilised to the site. The exposed individuals presented with symptoms consistent with ammonia inhalation, including breathlessness, coughing, chest discomfort, varying degrees of respiratory distress, and irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract. The 67 patients currently under observation are receiving care across four medical facilities, with a significant number requiring critical support. Vels Medical College Hospital has admitted 29 cases, with eight on ventilator support, 11 in the intensive care unit with oxygen support, and 10 in stable condition.