Defence Ministry signs ₹4,106 cr deals for IAF satellite, Navy torpedoes

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed contracts worth close to ₹4,106 crore for the acquisition of the GSAT-7C communication satellite capability for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Varunastra heavyweight torpedoes for the Indian Navy.

The contract for GSAT-7C was signed with Bengaluru-based New Space India Limited, a government-owned commercial arm of the Department of Space. According to a media statement released by the ministry, the acquisition of dedicated communication satellite capability, valued at ₹2,563 crore, is expected to enhance secure communication for IAF assets.

“This indigenously designed, developed & manufactured satellite will enhance the secure, resilient & seamless communication capabilities for the assets of the Indian Air Force, thereby strengthening operational effectiveness,” the statement said.