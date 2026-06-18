Deletion of ineligible names opens room for 30 mn more ration cards: Joshi

Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said there is scope for issuing nearly 3 crore more ration cards to eligible beneficiaries after some state governments removed 2.21 crore ineligible holders from PDS lists.

Addressing the launch of a smart warehousing system, Joshi said the deletions were carried out by state governments following their own criteria, not by the Centre.

The food ministry had identified 8.51 crore ineligible beneficiaries, including names of deceased persons, income-tax payers and four-wheeler owners, and forwarded the list to states for action.

"Out of 8.51 crore, states have withdrawn 2.21 crore ration cards. We have not withdrawn," he said, adding that the exercise was made possible by digitisation of the public distribution system (PDS).

States have been permitted to add eligible beneficiaries, and "nearly 3 crore more ration cards can be issued to eligible people by various state governments," Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of the event. He noted that deletions have not been uniform across the country: some states have completed the exercise while others are yet to identify ineligible beneficiaries. "All put together, now there are 79 crore ration cards in the country," he said, stressing the Centre's objective is not to save but to ensure foodgrains reach the needy. The target for distributing free foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana remains at 80 crore, he said.