High baseline pollution magnifies Delhi's post-Diwali air quality crisis

As Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category days after Diwali, experts say inadequate year-round emission control had already pushed up the city’s baseline pollution before the festivities, leaving it more vulnerable to spikes from firecrackers and farm fires.

That elevated pollution burden, combined with firecrackers, farm fires and unfavourable meteorological conditions, triggered a severe pollution episode that has yet to fully subside.

As of 1700 hours on Thursday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was around 358, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Data showed that around 62 per cent of Delhi’s pollution on Thursday came from non-local sources.

An analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) showed that average PM2.5 concentration in Delhi during the week before Diwali stood at 236 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), the highest for the corresponding period in three years. The level was 97 per cent higher than the 120 µg/m³ recorded in 2025 and 32 per cent above the 179 µg/m³ recorded in 2024. The findings suggest that Delhi entered the festival period with a significantly higher pollution burden than in previous years. Diwali is a recurring pressure point for air pollution, and an analysis by research organisation Climate Trends found that the festival increased AQI across all nine cities it studied over the past three Diwali cycles.

The increase ranged from 4 per cent to 139 per cent compared with the week before Diwali, with the biggest relative jumps generally seen in cities that had cleaner air before the festival. Delhi’s increase was relatively small in percentage terms in 2024 and 2026 because its pre-Diwali air was already heavily polluted. The capital’s average pre-Diwali AQI stood at 295 in 2024 and 347 in 2026. Its Diwali-period AQI rose 13 per cent to 334 in 2024 and 4 per cent to 360 in 2026. Delhi's average AQI during the Diwali window has worsened in each of the past three years — from 334 in 2024 to 348 in 2025 and 360 in 2026.

“If you look at the data, the stubble burning contribution over the last week has been varying between 8 to 11 per cent, and went up to 16 per cent one day. But overall, if you look at IITM (Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology) data and if you consider Delhi’s local sources, then vehicles are at the top. That’s what the profile is at the moment,” Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, CSE, told Business Standard. The CSE analysis showed that the contribution of farm-fire smoke peaked at a season high of 16.2 per cent on November 4. The CSE analysis showed that the contribution of farm-fire smoke peaked at a season high of 16.2 per cent on November 4. Yet by November 6, when Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was triggered, Delhi’s AQI had deteriorated to 382 even as the contribution from stubble smoke fell to around 8 per cent.

CSE said severe pollution episodes persisted even as the farm-fire contribution declined, highlighting the role of local and regional emissions. Its analysis of IITM's Decision Support System data showed that between November 1 and 8, around 54 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 came from neighbouring NCR districts, 33 per cent from Delhi's own sources and 14 per cent from stubble burning. Vehicular transport accounted for 52 per cent of pollution generated from Delhi's local sources. Roychowdhury said the contribution from firecrackers is difficult to capture as a consistent source because it is episodic. However, she said concentrations can become extremely high during such episodes and significantly affect overall air quality.

Firecrackers accounted for around 71 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution during the post-Diwali night assessment window, according to IITM. Their contribution was estimated at 71.1 per cent between 1 am and 9 am on November 9, immediately after Diwali celebrations, making firecrackers the dominant source during the period. IITM also estimated the firecracker contribution at 43.4 per cent between 1 am and 9 am on November 8, the day of Diwali. The sharp changes illustrate the episodic nature of firecracker pollution, whose impact varies with the timing and intensity of use as well as wind speed and atmospheric conditions. Poor air and agriculture impact High air pollution affects not only human and animal health but can also adversely affect plants and crops, adding another stress factor for Indian agriculture, according to experts.

Keshav Anand, managing director of agrochemical company Parijat Industries, said crops such as wheat, mustard and chickpea would be important to monitor during the ongoing rabi season as they move through critical early growth stages. “Ground-level ozone enters plant leaves through stomata, damages leaf tissues and interferes with photosynthesis, while particulate matter such as PM2.5 can settle on leaf surfaces and affect essential plant functions,” Anand said. He said the risk becomes greater when pollution coincides with moisture stress and fluctuating weather conditions. “Farmers should watch for leaf injury, reduced plant vigour and increased pest or disease incidence. Where secondary pest and disease pressure emerges, need-based application of recommended fungicides and insecticides can prevent losses,” Anand said.

Not a one-factor phenomenon Experts stressed that Delhi’s air pollution crisis cannot be attributed to any single source. Shikha Srivastava, head of Urban Poverty Alleviation at Tata Trusts, said air pollution was a complex and interconnected challenge that could not be addressed through isolated measures. “It calls for a holistic, long-term approach that brings together environmental sustainability, urban development and public health,” she said. Arindam Ghatak, chief executive officer of health-tech company Biomoneta, said differing assessments of pollution sources often arise because contribution levels vary by location, season and methodology. Vehicular emissions, industrial activity, construction dust, biomass burning and agricultural residue burning all contribute to pollution, he said, while winter meteorological conditions can trap pollutants close to the ground.