Restrictions on non-essential construction and demolition activities, including earthwork, trenching, road construction, and major repairs, are covered under Stage III of GRAP. These restrictions were revoked on November 17 after around 10 days of implementation across Delhi-National Capital Region. However, with pollution remaining a problem, there is no guarantee that the restrictions will not return as winter progresses.

The October 30 order restricting dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities would remain in force, the Commission for Air Quality Management said. The impact is particularly severe for migrant workers who live at construction sites and depend on contractors for accommodation. While some turn to rickshaw driving or loading and unloading work at mandis, these options are already saturated. Finding work at mandis also requires contacts, which migrant workers often lack, Bhatnagar said. “Workers are not only left jobless, but also homeless,” he said.