On the night of Diwali (November 8), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at 2,283 on AQI.in. By Monday morning, however, the platform reported a reading of 637, while the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the city's AQI at 370 at 8 am. Swiss air-quality monitoring platform IQAir reported an AQI of 245 at 8.30 am.

The wide variation in readings has brought attention to how air quality is measured and reported. In a statement on Tuesday, the CPCB acknowledged that particulate matter readings exceeding 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) are excluded from the National Air Quality Index (NAQI) calculation under its existing methodology.

The CPCB said particulate matter analysers deployed when the NAQI was introduced in 2015 were calibrated to measure concentrations between 0 and 1,000 µg/m³. Its automated data validation system consequently treats hourly readings exceeding this limit as outside the instruments' calibrated range and excludes them from AQI calculations. The clarification follows reports of missing readings at several Delhi monitoring stations during and after Diwali, when particulate matter concentrations surged. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) recorded real-time hourly PM2.5 concentrations of up to 4,985 µg/m³ in Jahangirpuri and 3,744 µg/m³ in Mundka on Diwali night, while several other stations recorded levels above 2,000 µg/m³.

Why do different platforms report different AQI readings? The variation in readings across platforms can be attributed to differences in AQI scales, calculation methodologies, data sources, monitoring locations and averaging periods. India follows the NAQI developed by the CPCB, which ranges from 0 to 500 and has six categories: Good (0-50), Satisfactory (51-100), Moderate (101-200), Poor (201-300), Very Poor (301-400) and Severe (401-500). "Different platforms may report varying AQI readings for the same location because they follow different AQI scales and calculation methods," said Sharanjeet Kaur, deputy programme manager at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). Differences also arise from the monitoring networks used by these platforms. While some rely on official monitoring stations, others use private sensors or combine data from multiple sources. The frequency of data updates and averaging periods can also influence the readings.

ALSO READ: CPCB explains why PM readings above 1,000 µg/m³ excluded from official AQI Under India's NAQI methodology, measurements of up to eight pollutants are converted into individual sub-indices, with the highest sub-index determining the overall AQI rather than an average of all the pollutants. How reliable are private air-quality sensors? Private air-quality monitoring platforms often use low-cost sensors to provide more granular, localised readings. Hence, their accuracy can vary depending on sensor technology, calibration, maintenance, and environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity. "Unlike CPCB's regulatory-grade monitoring stations, which follow standardised measurement methods and quality-control procedures, low-cost sensors may not always provide equally accurate pollutant concentrations. They are generally more useful for tracking pollution trends, identifying local hotspots and understanding variations in air quality across locations," Kaur said.

The CPCB has also attributed differences between government and private platform readings to variations in sensor calibration and data-quality assurance standards. It said private applications may use government and non-government data sources, different averaging periods, or readings from multiple locations, making their figures not directly comparable with the official NAQI. Does India's AQI adequately capture extreme pollution? According to the CPCB, an AQI of 500 or above represents the highest level of health concern. Since the health category remains 'severe' beyond this threshold, extending the numerical scale would not change the assigned health impact category. However, the ceiling limits the index's ability to distinguish between different levels of extreme pollution. Two days with significantly different PM2.5 concentrations could report the same AQI of 500, even though the actual pollution burden differs.