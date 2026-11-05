Delhi AQI at 367 as smog blankets city, several areas in severe zone

A thick blanket of smog covered Delhi on Thursday morning as air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category. The city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 367 at 8 am, according to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Both PM2.5 and PM10 were among the major pollutants contributing to the poor air quality. Several parts of the capital recorded AQI levels in the ‘severe’ category, raising concerns over the health risks posed by prolonged exposure to polluted air.

Several Delhi areas record severe AQI levels

Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI among the listed monitoring stations at 459. Other areas with severe air quality included IIT Delhi at 447, Punjabi Bagh at 446, Alipur at 437, Vivek Vihar at 434, and Nauroji Nagar Ring Road and RK Puram at 416 each.

The area around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) also recorded an AQI of 402, placing it in the severe category. Other parts of the city continued to report very poor air quality. The AQI around India Gate stood at 399, while Akshardham recorded 293, which falls in the poor category. Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 296, also in the poor category. Visuals from India Gate showed the area covered in haze, even as people continued with their morning walks and cycling. Under the CPCB's National Air Quality Index classification, an AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Prolonged exposure to very poor air quality can lead to respiratory illnesses. At severe levels, air pollution can affect even healthy people and pose serious risks to those with existing respiratory or heart conditions. Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana adds to pollution concerns Stubble burning in neighbouring states, particularly Punjab and Haryana, has also contributed to the deterioration in Delhi's air quality. On Wednesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued show-cause notices to deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police in five Punjab districts -- Jalandhar, Faridkot, Bathinda, Barnala and Fazilka. The notices were issued over their failure to prevent incidents of paddy stubble burning in their respective districts.

Grap Stage-II restrictions remain in force across Delhi-NCR The latest pollution readings come as Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) continues to remain in force across Delhi-NCR. The CAQM had invoked Stage-II restrictions on Monday after Delhi's AQI reached 325 at 5 pm, entering the ‘very poor’ category. Under the restrictions, authorities have been directed to step up measures to control road dust. These include daily mechanical and vacuum-based sweeping of identified roads, preferably during the night or early morning. The number of shifts and operating hours of mechanised sweeping machines will also be increased. Authorities must ensure that the dust collected during these operations is properly disposed of at designated sites and landfills. The measures also include daily water sprinkling, along with dust suppressants, on roads and other public pathways before peak traffic hours. Priority will be given to busy roads, traffic corridors and intersections.