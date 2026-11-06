Delhi under thick smog as AQI remains in 'very poor' category at 389

A thick blanket of smog covered Delhi on Friday morning as air quality deteriorated further across the national capital. The city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 389 at 8 am, compared with 367 on Thursday, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, according to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air quality in several parts of Delhi slipped into the ‘severe’ category, with IIT Delhi and Rohini recording the highest AQI of 474 each.

Punjabi Bagh followed at 465, while RK Puram recorded 443. The AQI stood at 422 at ITO, 420 at Firoz Shah Road and 403 near India Gate, according to CPCB data. Meanwhile, Anand Vihar and Akshardham recorded an AQI of 359. The reading stood at 385 at IGI Airport Terminal 3, 393 in Aya Nagar and 391 at Chandni Chowk.

Authorities have deployed truck-mounted water sprinklers near India Gate as part of dust-control measures under Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). Under the CPCB's National Air Quality Index classification, an AQI reading between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, while 51-100 falls in the ‘satisfactory’ category. Readings between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘moderate’, 201-300 as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’ and 401-500 as ‘severe’. Prolonged exposure to ‘very poor’ air can cause respiratory problems. When pollution reaches the ‘severe’ category, it can affect even healthy people and pose greater risks to those with existing respiratory and heart conditions.

Delhi weather: IMD forecasts shallow fog The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded Delhi's morning temperature at 17.8 degrees Celsius on Friday. The sky is expected to remain mostly clear. The weather department has forecast shallow fog over the next four days, transitioning to fog or mist likely during the early morning hours on November 10 and 11. Punjab records 2,347 stubble-burning incidents Stubble burning continues to pose a challenge for authorities in Punjab during the ongoing paddy harvesting season. The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) recorded 2,347 farm fire incidents across the state as of November 4, 2026. According to the board's report, authorities have imposed environmental compensation of ₹40.37 lakh in connection with these incidents. Of this amount, ₹23.05 lakh has been recovered so far.