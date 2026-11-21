Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said strict enforcement and regulations had improved the city's air quality this year compared to the past 10 years.

Gupta's remarks came after inaugurating a new academic block at Kamla Nehru College and university-special buses for students.

"In Delhi over the last 10 years, the AQI is better this year, and the people of Delhi are feeling a sense of relief this time. This is an achievement for Delhi. This was achieved by enforcing strictness; we introduced the necessary rules, regulations, and policies that were needed," Gupta said, addressing students.

The chief minister also said that the government is working to construct hostels to accommodate 10,000 students and add more U-special buses across the city.