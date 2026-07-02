Delhi airport to get access boost as Cabinet clears 6-lane tunnel: Details

Congestion around Shiv Murti, Mahipalpur, Aerocity and Vasant Kunj has long slowed access to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport . To ease traffic on these key corridors, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a six-lane road tunnel connecting the Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj.

What has been approved?

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , approved the construction of an 8.1-km six-lane tunnel connecting the Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj. The project will be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at an estimated cost of ₹6,969 crore.

The tunnel will originate at the Shiv Murti Interchange and terminate before the intersection of Nelson Mandela Marg and the Mahipalpur-Chhatarpur Road. In addition to the underground section, the project includes 0.980 km of tunnel approach ramp, elevated stretches and at-grade roads to improve traffic flow around one of Delhi's busiest junctions. Why it matters for IGI Airport The project is expected to improve connectivity to Delhi's airport precinct. The CCEA said in a statement that the tunnel will facilitate smoother movement of traffic between Gurugram, Dwarka, IGI Airport and West Delhi towards South Delhi, reducing dependence on already congested surface roads.

For airport users, this could translate into faster and more predictable travel times, particularly during peak hours. Frequent users of these corridors -- including airline passengers, taxis, app-based cab operators, airport employees, cargo transporters and business travellers -- stand to benefit from improved traffic movement. The project could also enhance connectivity to Aerocity, which has emerged as one of Delhi-NCR's key hospitality and commercial hubs, housing hotels, offices and convention facilities that rely heavily on seamless airport access. Part of a wider road network The tunnel is designed as part of a broader effort to strengthen Delhi-NCR's road network. It is expected to integrate with the proposed AIIMS-Mahipalpur elevated corridor, which the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning, and connect further with the Barapullah elevated road.