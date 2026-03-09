Delhi AQI stays 'poor', temperatures above normal; mercury to cross 35°C

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Monday morning even as the city experienced warmer-than-usual weather conditions.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 208 in the morning, indicating deteriorated air quality levels across several parts of the city.

Out of the 46 monitoring stations across Delhi, 25 recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ category, while 20 stations reported AQI in the ‘moderate’ range. Data from one station was unavailable at the time of reporting.

Among the pollution hotspots, Dwarka Sector-8 recorded one of the highest AQI levels in the city at 278, close to the upper end of the ‘poor’ category. Bawana also reported high pollution levels with an AQI of 273, while Anand Vihar registered a reading of 239.

In contrast, the cleanest air was recorded at the IHBAS station in Dilshad Garden, where the AQI stood at 141, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Alongside rising pollution levels, Delhi also experienced an unusually warm morning. The minimum temperature settled at 19 degrees Celsius, about five degrees above the seasonal normal. Among major weather stations, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius, while Lodi Road logged 18.2 degrees Celsius, both more than five degrees above normal. The Ridge station reported the warmest night in the city with a minimum temperature of 19.3 degrees Celsius, roughly 4.1 degrees above the seasonal average.