Delhi AQI improves slightly to 223; poor air quality likely through Sunday

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 223 at 7 am, as per the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) real-time air quality dashboard. The air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' category through Sunday, October 25, news agency PTI reported, citing Air Quality Early Warning System.

The national capital recorded its first 'poor' air quality day of the season earlier this week on Wednesday, when the daily average AQI reached 245, its highest level in 100 days. The CAQM subsequently invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

AQI remains poor across Delhi On Thursday, Delhi's AQI stood at 226 and later improved to 223 in the evening. Some areas recorded 'very poor' air quality, with Jahangirpuri reporting an AQI of 309 and Chandni Chowk recording 307 in the morning. Under Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, an AQI of 0-50 is classified as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor', and 401-500 as 'severe'. Transport remains a major source of pollution According to the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management in Delhi, developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, transport was the largest contributor to Delhi's PM2.5 mass concentration in the estimates provided for this report.

Among other sources, stubble burning and emissions from residential areas, industries, construction, energy, waste burning and road dust also contributed to the city's pollution levels. The contribution of individual sources varies with the date and conditions used in the estimates. Weather conditions in Delhi The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies over Delhi on Friday. The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to remain between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius over the next four days before falling by a similar margin thereafter, according to the IMD's weather bulletin.