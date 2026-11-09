Delhi AQI worsens after Diwali; pollution sparks political blame game

Delhi woke up to a smog-filled Monday morning a day after Diwali, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recording 372 at 1000 hours, even as both the ruling BJP and the Opposition indulged in a blame game over the ‘suspicious’ sudden spike in stubble-burning incidents in Punjab on the day of Diwali.

The AQI later moderated to around 333 at 1900 hours, though it remained in the very poor category, data showed.

Questions were raised over these numbers and the quality of data as well, as several monitoring stations allegedly went offline on Sunday night during the peak period of firecracker use in the Capital, raising questions over the reliability of the AQI tracking exercise itself.

AQI readings put out by private agencies did, in fact, paint a much more unpleasant picture than what the official figures reflected, with most parts of Delhi-NCR reporting extremely hazardous air pollution levels, leading experts to cast doubts over government data. What Experts said? Environment experts and others blamed the massive spike in firecracker use – which went on well past midnight in several neighbourhoods in clear violation of Supreme Court guidelines – and called for year-round action against air pollution in the national capital, not a seasonal response. “The most important reason for pollution becoming a repeated problem (in Delhi-NCR) is the lack of year-round action. There is a need to upskill the infrastructure and look for long-term permanent solutions. As far as crackers are concerned, even though nobody has really quantified the amount and the impact, there's very high exposure to pollution in a very short time and it worsens the already bad air," Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of research and advocacy at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), told Business Standard.

While celebrations took centre stage not only in Delhi but also in major metropolitan and north Indian cities such as Mumbai, pollution levels spiked. The AQI levels in Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh were well above 350, falling into the 'very poor' range. Health Concerns Doctors warned of a spike in chest-related complaints, while gig workers' associations warned of the adverse impact that polluted air might have on the health of delivery personnel, who did brisk business on Diwali, making several rounds. Nitesh Kumar Das, organising secretary, Gig Workers Association (GigWA), said that yesterday and the day before were peak days for delivery apps. Workers were carrying multiple orders in a single trip, and there were price surges.

“Since they could earn a little extra, many chose to work despite the high levels of air pollution. These are not festive bonuses; this is the amount they get after working for longer shifts. They don't really have the option of taking time off, but this is something that may start reflecting in their respiratory health in the coming days," Das said. Hospitals in the National Capital Region (NCR), meanwhile, are seeing an almost 30 per cent increase in the number of patients complaining of breathing difficulties and respiratory ailments, as Delhi-NCR’s Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 350, which is considered “severe”, early on Monday, a day after Diwali celebrations.

Commenting on patient load, Vikas Mittal, director of pulmonology at Delhi’s CK Birla Hospital, told Business Standard that he was seeing more patients than usual in both inpatient and outpatient departments (OPDs). “OPDs typically see a higher number of patients with symptoms such as persistent cough, breathlessness, wheezing, throat irritation and worsening of pre-existing respiratory conditions,” Dr Ravi Shanker Jha, pulmonology director at Fortis Faridabad, added. However, he added that there was a 10 per cent increase in patients requiring admission. “The actual number of patients who need admission is more but many sick patients are delaying admission due to festival season, which is even more dangerous,” Jha said.

Doctors added that the impact of air pollution was not limited to senior citizens, with health complaints reported across age groups, including children, young adults and the elderly. “Among young and middle-aged adults, common complaints include persistent cough, throat irritation, breathlessness and reduced respiratory comfort, particularly among those who spend long hours outdoors or commute through heavily polluted areas,” Jha said. Mittal added that senior citizens and people with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease and other chronic illnesses face a higher risk of complications. Doctors noted that prolonged exposure to polluted air can affect even otherwise healthy individuals.

“We are seeing the prevalence of chronic bronchitis, COPD and asthma increase over the years due to long-standing exposure to pollution,” Mittal said. Political Blame-Game On the political front, a blame game erupted over the worsening air quality in the national capital, with Delhi minister Kapil Mishra alleging a "suspicious" sudden spike in stubble-burning incidents in AAP-ruled Punjab on Diwali, which the AAP dismissed, saying smoke from Punjab "cannot reach Delhi in 10 minutes". The AAP also accused the BJP-ruled Delhi government of "fraud" in pollution data by installing AQI monitoring stations near "green areas" and sprinkling water near stations. Bharadwaj’s remarks came after Delhi minister Kapil Mishra called for an investigation into the alleged spike in stubble-burning incidents in Punjab on the day of Diwali.

Data showed that between November 7 and 8 (Diwali), there was a 607 per cent spike in stubble-burning incidents in AAP-ruled Punjab. Interestingly, the same data sourced from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) showed that in neighbouring Haryana, stubble-burning incidents climbed by a far greater proportion during the same period (though on a smaller base). Haryana has a BJP government in place. Kapil Mishra, meanwhile, claimed that his office and other government representatives had received calls from Punjab, with farmers alleging that their fields were deliberately set on fire while they were celebrating Diwali with their families. He questioned the sudden rise in farm fires and said the matter needed to be investigated to establish the circumstances behind the incidents.