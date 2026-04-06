Delhi Assembly security breach accused's family claims he's mentally ill

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday reached the residence of a man accused of breaching security at the Delhi Assembly and questioned his family members in Pilibhit, officials said.

Station House Officer of Puranpur Kotwali, Pawan Kumar Pandey, said the family members of the accused claimed that he was suffering from mental health issues and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Shahjahanpur.

The accused, identified as Sarabjeet Singh, a resident of Puranpur area, allegedly drove an SUV through one of the boundary gates of the Delhi assembly and placed a flower bouquet in the Speaker's vehicle parked on the porch before fleeing, triggering a security alert in the national capital. He was later detained along with two others from north Delhi's Roop Nagar.

"Family members informed that his mental condition is not stable. We are verifying all aspects of the case," SHO Pandey said. According to police, after Sarabjeet was identified, Circle Officer Prateek Dahiya and SHO Pandey visited his residence in Narayanpur locality and spoke to his wife, Mandeep Kaur, to gather details about the incident. Family members told the police that Sarabjeet lived with his wife and son in Narayanpur. They said his nephew Harmandeep Singh, who was preparing for BTech studies in Delhi, had gone missing on April 1, and a missing person complaint was lodged. On April 3, Sarabjeet left with relatives in search of his nephew and went to Chandigarh. After dropping relatives at Anandpur Sahib, he allegedly drove alone to Delhi without informing anyone.