Delhi autorickshaw bodies demand hike in fares after CNG price rise

With CNG prices increased in Delhi, city-based transport bodies on Saturday demanded an immediate hike in autorickshaw fares and threatened to go on a strike on September 9 if their demand was not fulfilled.

The price of CNG in Delhi and adjoining cities increased by Rs 3.89 per kg from Saturday, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd.

It said a significant portion of input gas for CNG was being met through imported LNG, whose rates in the spot or current market had seen a surge since the beginning of the West Asia conflict.

Auto Rickshaw Association and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union General Secretary Rajendra Soni said, "The Delhi government should increase auto and taxi fares with immediate effect within one week, as CNG prices were increased by Rs 3.89 this morning, which has suddenly increased the financial burden on poor drivers." CNG prices have been rising over the past two to three months, with a cumulative increase of approximately Rs 10-11, he said in a statement.

"The government should increase the fares at the earliest or provide a subsidy on CNG prices. If the fares are not increased, we will hold a strike on September 9," Soni said. The All India Motor and Goods Transport Association also flagged the increase in CNG prices. "The sudden increase of Rs 3.89 per kg in CNG prices across Delhi-NCR is not merely a matter of higher fuel costs. It will have a direct impact on the pockets of the common man, the transport industry and ultimately the prices of essential commodities," said Rajendra Kapoor, President, All India Motor and Goods Transport Association.