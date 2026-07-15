Delhi Bill to make time-bound service delivery into a public legal right

The Delhi government has approved the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound and Ease of Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026, which seeks to make time bound service delivery a legal right, the CMO said on Wednesday.

The Bill proposes a daily penalty of ₹250 on officials for delays, subject to a maximum of ₹5,000, and provides for the formation of the Delhi Right to Service Commission and grievance redressal authorities in every government department.

The Bill was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday and is likely to be introduced in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly, officials said.

The proposed legislation will replace the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Act, 2011. At present around 560 government services are covered under the time-bound delivery mechanism. Last month, 23 more services, including approval of new factory plans, sewage connections, and permissions for shooting films within 15 days, were brought under the system. Under the Bill, every citizen will have a statutory right to receive notified government services within the prescribed time limit. The government will notify the services covered under the law, along with the timelines and the designated officers responsible for delivering them, the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

The entire service delivery mechanism will be online, eliminating the need for citizens to visit government offices. Applicants will receive a unique application number and will be able to track the status of their application in real time. If a service is not delivered within the prescribed time, the application will be automatically escalated without requiring the applicant to file a separate grievance. "Each case of delay in service delivery will be automatically treated as an appeal before the department level citizen grievance redressal authority. As a general rule, all appeals are to be disposed of within 30 days," the CMO said.

If no decision is taken within the stipulated period at that level, the matter will automatically be escalated to the Delhi Right to Service Commission. The Bill provides for a penalty of ₹250 per day on the official responsible for an unjustified delay, subject to a maximum of ₹5,000. Similarly, if an application is rejected without proper justification, a one-time penalty ranging from ₹250 to ₹5,000 may be imposed. Before any penalty is levied, the official concerned will be given opportunity to present their explanation, the CMO said. Gupta said the Bill is intended to ensure that every citizen receives notified government services within the prescribed timeframe while making government departments and officials more accountable for delays and negligence.