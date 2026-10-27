Delhi pollution curbs: Non-BS-VI vehicles barred from Nov 1, check rules

Over 1 million vehicles in neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) cities could be affected by Delhi’s decision to bar vehicles that do not meet Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards from entering the capital between November 1, 2026, and January 31, 2027, according to a report by The Times of India.

The restriction could affect vehicle owners in Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad who regularly travel to Delhi. The move is part of the capital’s winter air pollution control plan, which also includes higher parking charges, restrictions on construction activities and measures to reduce traffic congestion.

Here's a look at which vehicles will be allowed into Delhi, which ones will be barred and what exemptions apply:

What is Delhi’s BS-VI vehicle entry ban from November 1? Delhi will prohibit vehicles registered outside the capital that do not meet BS-VI emission standards from entering the city between November 1, 2026, and January 31, 2027. The restriction is part of the city’s winter pollution control plan. Authorities will strengthen checks at Delhi’s borders to prevent vehicles that do not meet the prescribed emission standards from entering the capital. The measure is aimed at reducing vehicular emissions during winter, when Delhi’s air quality typically deteriorates. Which vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi under the new rules? ALSO READ: Delhi wakes to hazy morning, AQI stays in 'moderate' category at 167 Vehicles registered outside Delhi that meet BS-VI emission standards will be allowed to enter the capital, subject to other applicable rules. Electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles will also be exempt from the entry restriction.

Ambulances, fire services and other essential vehicles covered by the specified exemptions will be permitted to enter Delhi. Which petrol and diesel vehicles will be barred from entering Delhi? Vehicles registered outside Delhi that fall below BS-VI emission standards will not be allowed to enter the capital during the three-month restriction period, unless they qualify for an exemption. This includes older petrol and diesel vehicles that meet BS-III or BS-IV standards. Both private and commercial vehicles could be affected, depending on their registration location, emission category and eligibility for exemption. Vehicle owners in neighbouring NCR cities who regularly travel to Delhi may need to use a compliant vehicle or an alternative mode of transport during this period.

Which vehicles are exempt from Delhi's BS-VI entry restrictions? Vehicles exempted from entry restriction include: • Electric vehicles: EVs will be exempt from the entry restriction. • CNG vehicles: Vehicles running on compressed natural gas will be exempt. • Emergency and essential vehicles: Ambulances, fire services and other vehicles covered by the specified exemptions will be allowed to enter. How many vehicles in Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad could be affected? Gurugram and Faridabad have nearly 200,000 vehicles that do not meet BS-VI standards. Around 70 per cent of these are BS-III and BS-IV vehicles. They also have an estimated 50,000 commercial vehicles that fall below BS-VI standards, according to the news report.

Noida and Greater Noida have around 400,000 vehicles that fall below BS-VI standards, with BS-IV vehicles accounting for over half of the total. Most of these are petrol cars, the news report said. Ghaziabad has around 400,000 vehicles that do not meet BS-VI standards. How will Delhi enforce the BS-VI vehicle entry ban at its borders? Delhi authorities are strengthening checks at the city’s entry points to prevent non-compliant vehicles from entering the capital. According to officials cited in the news report, the enforcement measures include: • Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras: These cameras read vehicle registration plates at border checkpoints and other strategic locations. • AI-powered surveillance: Cameras will help authorities identify vehicles entering Delhi.

• Physical checks: Authorities are strengthening arrangements at entry points connecting Delhi with neighbouring areas, including Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad. • Enforcement personnel: Around 300 personnel from the transport department’s enforcement teams will be deployed. What other Delhi pollution-control measures begin on November 1? • Parking charges to double Parking charges at authorised parking facilities across Delhi will double from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027, to discourage private vehicle use. Electric vehicles and parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be exempt from the additional charges. • ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be supplied fuel at petrol pumps, CNG stations and LPG outlets across Delhi.

• Work-from-home requirement Government and private offices will be required to limit physical attendance to 50 per cent between November 1, 2026, and January 31, 2027. Essential services, including healthcare, public transport, power, water supply, sanitation and emergency services, will be exempt. Office timings will also be staggered to ease traffic congestion. Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will function from 10 am to 6.30 pm. Private employers are also being encouraged to promote carpooling and shared transport. • Restrictions on construction and demolition Dust-generating demolition work and open civil construction activities will be prohibited from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, except for essential public infrastructure projects. The restrictions will become stricter from December 10, 2026, to January 20, 2027, when construction and demolition activities will be completely banned, apart from permitted urgent government and emergency works.