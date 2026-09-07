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Home / India News / Delhi building collapse: 6 dead, 11 rescued from debris in Satya Niketan

Delhi building collapse: 6 dead, 11 rescued from debris in Satya Niketan

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway

Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse
Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed at Satya Niketan area, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 7:41 AM IST
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A total of 11 people have been rescued from the debris of a 50-year-old multi-storey building that collapsed in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area, with the death toll reaching six, an official said on Monday.

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, have been carrying out rescue operations through the night.

"One more person was rescued during the night but was brought dead, taking the toll to six," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

He further said that efforts are continuing to trace the persons allegedly connected with the incident.

Police have registered a case against the building owner and others, while a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :DelhiBuilding CollapseRekha GuptaDelhi government

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 7:40 AM IST

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