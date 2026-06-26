Will extend full cooperation: Fortis Shalimar Bagh after inspection ordered

Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, on Friday assured full cooperation with the inspection ordered by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saying it will review the details once they are formally shared by the authorities, while reiterating that patient safety remains its top priority.

In an official statement, the hospital said, "We will review the details once formally shared with us and extend our full cooperation to the authorities. Patient safety and well-being continue to be our foremost priority."

The statement came after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed the District Administration to conduct an immediate inspection of Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh following a complaint received during a Jan Sunwai.

According to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, a team of officials inspected the facility on Thursday. "Acting upon a complaint received during the CM Jan Sunwai, Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta directed the District Administration to conduct an immediate inspection of Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. A team of officials carried out an on-the-spot inspection of the hospital. Discrepancies have been observed. A detailed report of the same shall be examined thoroughly," said Delhi CMO. The Delhi CMO further stated that the government would not tolerate any lapses, asserting that any irregularities confirmed during the inquiry will invite strict action."Any irregularity established during the inquiry shall invite strict action. Every hospital in Delhi is duty-bound to serve patients with responsibility and integrity, and there can be no compromise with a patient's right to timely and dignified care," added Delhi CMO.

Earlier, the Delhi government approved the Building & Construction Workers Health Scheme in a cabinet meeting. Under the scheme, the government has extended cashless healthcare coverage to 2.7 lakh registered construction workers and nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries, including their families. "The Delhi Government has approved the Building & Construction Workers Health Scheme, extending cashless healthcare to 2.7 lakh registered construction workers and nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries, including their families. With treatment of up to ₹2 lakh for workers and ₹10 lakh for their families, along with annual health check-ups, empanelled hospitals, emergency medical support and mobile medical units, Delhi is strengthening the social security of its workforce," said Delhi CMO.

Each registered worker will be entitled to treatment of up to ₹2 lakh at empanelled hospitals, while the limit for a family will be up to ₹10 lakh. The entire treatment process will be cashless, eliminating any financial burden on workers and their families. The scheme will also provide annual health check-ups for registered workers and their spouses. In addition, beneficiaries will have access to free OPD and IPD services, diagnostic and laboratory facilities, emergency medical assistance and referral services. Healthcare services will also be delivered through Mobile Medical Units at construction sites and in areas with a high concentration of workers.