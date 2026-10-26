Delhi CM inspects Yamuna cruise ahead of trial, launch expected in days

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inspected Delhi's first Yamuna river cruise service, named 'Namo Yamuna River Safari', which is expected to be formally launched in the coming days after the completion of trial runs.

Gupta, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and other officials took a ride on the cruise and inspected the facilities.

The cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering a stretch of around 4-5 km, and offer a 40-minute ride, he said.

Each ride will accommodate a maximum of 30 passengers, he added.

Tickets will be available online through the Delhi Tourism website, the official said, adding that the service is intended to offer residents and tourists a new way to experience the city and its riverfront.