Delhi court acquits Brij Bhushan in women wrestlers' sexual harassment case

A Delhi court acquitted Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday in the case related to the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts passed the acquittal order, reported Bar and Bench. Reacting to the verdict, Singh said, "On the first day, when my first statement came, I had said that if any verdict or any charge is proven, I will hang myself. Today, the court acquitted me with honour. It is a matter of happiness for me and my supporters... Today is a happy day," quoted ANI.

Singh's lawyers described the verdict as an "honourable acquittal", Bar and Bench reported. Vinod Tomar, former assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and co-accused in the case, was also acquitted. What was the case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? Brij Bhushan, a former Member of Parliament and former WFI chief, was accused by six women wrestlers of sexually harassing them between 2016 and 2019 at the WFI office, his official residence and during foreign trips. Charges of sexual harassment were framed against him in May 2024, although he was discharged in relation to the allegations made by one of the six complainants.