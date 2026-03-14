Delhi court grants interim bail to accused in AI Summit protest case

A Delhi court on Saturday granted interim bail till March 28 to an accused in the "shirtless" protest case, while directing him to join the investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal was hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Rajeev Kumar, who is accused of being part of a "premeditated conspiracy" and recording the incident at the AI Summit protest on his mobile phone.

Representing Kumar, advocates Nagendra Kumar and Amrish Ranjan Pandey stated that their client, who was a media consultant in his personal capacity, had registered independently for the summit, had clean antecedents, and was ready to join the probe.