Delhi EV Policy to be implemented entirely via portal: Transport Minister

The new electric vehicle (EV) policy will be implemented entirely through an online portal with real-time monitoring, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said on Thursday.

Singh held a review meeting with transport department officials and finalised the operational guidelines of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026 approved earlier this week.

"Through the dedicated online portal, approvals of vehicle models, processing of purchase and scrapping incentives, and exemptions for eligible vehicles will be handled in a completely digital and time-bound manner with clearly defined responsibilities and accountability," Singh said in a statement.

Singh asked the officials to adhere to prescribed timelines so that approvals, incentives and exemptions are processed transparently and in a time-bound manner.