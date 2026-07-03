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Delhi EV Policy to be implemented entirely via portal: Transport Minister

The new electric vehicle (EV) policy will be implemented entirely through an online portal with real-time monitoring, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said on Thursday.

electric vehicles
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 7:51 AM IST
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The new electric vehicle (EV) policy will be implemented entirely through an online portal with real-time monitoring, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said on Thursday.

Singh held a review meeting with transport department officials and finalised the operational guidelines of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026 approved earlier this week.

"Through the dedicated online portal, approvals of vehicle models, processing of purchase and scrapping incentives, and exemptions for eligible vehicles will be handled in a completely digital and time-bound manner with clearly defined responsibilities and accountability," Singh said in a statement.

Singh asked the officials to adhere to prescribed timelines so that approvals, incentives and exemptions are processed transparently and in a time-bound manner.

The operational guidelines include a single-window portal for approval of eligible EV models, submission and processing of purchase and scrapping incentive applications, exemption from no-entry restrictions for N2 electric goods vehicles, publication of approved models, application tracking and real-time monitoring.

The transport minister also reviewed the EV Cell and Model Approval Committee constituted under the policy.

Regarding the launch of the website, the department officials said that it could be rolled out soon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Delhi governmentEV policyElectric VehiclesElectric vehicles in India

First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 7:51 AM IST

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