Delhi fake recruitment racket busted, 5 arrested for targeting job seekers

The Delhi Police arrested five people for allegedly running a fake recruitment racket targeting job seekers with false offers of employment at automobile and other related companies, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused contacted candidates whose details they had procured through a job-recruitment platform. They allegedly induced them to make successive payments on the pretext of completing different stages of the recruitment process.

The arrested accused were identified as Satish Chander Maurya (30), Bindia alias Mahi (20), Preeti alias Supriya (22), Prachi alias Sweety (19), and Radhika alias Bhumi (19).

The racket came to light on September 1 when Delhi Police received information about a suspected fraudulent call centre operating in the Sangam Vihar-Jharoda Majra area.

Following the information, the police conducted a raid and found three accused operating the setup and making calls to prospective job seekers. Two other accused were subsequently traced and arrested during the investigation. How did the fake job racket operate? The accused allegedly offered positions such as data entry operator, data analyst, web designer and accountant at different companies and demanded money under fabricated recruitment-related charges. Victims were initially asked to pay ₹499 as courier charges, followed by demands for ₹1,500 for a uniform, ₹3,500 for laptop security, ₹5,500 for account opening, ₹6,500 for medical security and ₹8,500 for affidavit charges. The total amount demanded at different stages was ₹25,999.