Delhi gets rain, cooler weather; heavy rainfall across north, central India

Delhi residents woke up to morning showers on September 5 as the minimum temperature fell to 24.8 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees lower than the previous day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the national capital.

Safdarjung recorded 0.7 mm of rain between 11.30 pm on Friday and 5.30 am on Saturday, followed by another 1.3 mm in the subsequent three hours till 8.30 am. Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, down 3.5 degrees from the previous day.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph across Delhi. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 30 degrees Celsius.

The latest IMD All India Weather Forecast Bulletin issued on Saturday morning said fairly widespread to widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on September 5. Isolated heavy rain is also likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh on September 5-6. Heavy rain likely across north and central India The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rain with thunderstorms and lightning over Himachal Pradesh on September 5 and Uttarakhand during September 5-10. Rajasthan is also likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rain on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rain on September 5. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and some other parts of the Northeast.