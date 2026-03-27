Delhi govt cancels ₹6.2 crore VIP boat tender, suspends officials

The Delhi government has cancelled a ₹6.2 crore tender to procure two luxury boats for VIPs and VVIPs, and suspended two senior officials involved in the process, Hindustan Times reported, citing minister Parvesh Verma.

Verma, who heads the national capital’s Irrigation and Flood Control Department, told the newspaper that the government has launched an investigation into the tender and is examining the circumstances under which it was issued.

He added that directions have also been issued to ensure that any future procurement of boats is limited to the department’s essential functions, such as “surveillance, pollution monitoring and other operational requirements”, the report said.

ALSO READ: Delhi govt to fund ₹1,03,700 crore budget via revenue, RBI market borrowing What did the VIP boat tender propose and why did it draw criticism? The tender, according to Hindustan Times, sought the procurement of two VIP/VVIP boats, each designed to carry 16–20 passengers. The vessels were to be equipped with premium features, including rooftop cassette-style marine air conditioners, customised business-class push-back seats made of vegan leather with exquisite stitching, and a dedicated food service pantry. ALSO READ: Why India cut fuel excise duty now and what it means for petrol prices Among other things, the tender specified that the boat would feature an open rear deck designed for VIP public appearances, with sofa-style seating for three to four persons. It also sought a “premium aesthetic look with concealed LED and ambient lighting” for the boats, the report added.