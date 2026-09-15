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Delhi govt doubles monthly incentive for ASHA workers to Rs 6,000

Gupta chaired a Cabinet meeting where the decision to improve the monthly incentive was approved.

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: PTI)
PTI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 11:01 PM IST
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The Delhi government has approved a proposal to double the monthly incentive for ASHA workers from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday. 
Gupta chaired a Cabinet meeting where the decision to improve the monthly incentive was approved.
 "ASHA workers are an important link in Delhi's primary healthcare system. They visit households to provide health-related information, encourage families to get vaccinated and assist with services related to the care of pregnant women and new mothers," Gupta said.
 She added that ASHA workers provided important healthcare services during the Covid pandemic.
 "There are 6,725 ASHA workers currently working in Delhi. Generally, each ASHA worker is associated with around 2,000 people or 400 families," the chief minister said in a statement.
 She said the increase in the monthly incentive was an important step towards recognising ASHA workers' contribution and ensuring their financial security.
 The hike would boost their enthusiasm for work and help them continue their services. It would also contribute to strengthening primary healthcare services and promoting women's economic empowerment, Gupta added.
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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 11:01 PM IST

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