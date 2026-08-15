Delhi govt extends pink ticket scheme for women on DTC buses till August 31

The Delhi government has again extended the pink ticket facility for women passengers in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses till August 31, an official order said on Saturday.

In an earlier direction issued by the transport department, 'Pink Saheli' smart card was supposed to be made mandatory from August 16.

"The competent authority has now been pleased to accord approval for further extension of the existing arrangement for issuance of paper-based pink tickets up to August 31. Accordingly, during this extended period, eligible women passengers may continue to be issued paper-based pink tickets for availing the free bus travel facility in DTC/DoT (Cluster) buses," the order said.