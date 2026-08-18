Delhi govt planning 'family card' to keep tabs on scheme beneficiaries

The Delhi government is planning to enact a 'Parivar Pehchan' legislation to formally introduce 'family cards' to ensure that benefits of its welfare schemes and programmes reach the genuine persons, officials said on Monday.

The legislation will allow the government to create a database of Delhi residents, said a senior Delhi government officer.

In July, the government announced its family card plan, with the primary objective of creating a unified database of all families in the city.

The card will carry information of the cardholder's family members, birth and death details and whether they are availing benefits under any existing government scheme.