Delhi govt raises income limit for eligibility to ₹2.5 lakh per annum

The Delhi government has cancelled more than 7 lakh ration cards and is going to raise the income limit to ₹2.5 lakh per annum for the fresh issue, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the government had cancelled around 772,000 "invalid" ration cards, and invited fresh online applications.

In Delhi, no ration cards were issued in the last 13 years, Gupta said.

"After an intensive audit, the government removed 144,000 beneficiaries not fulfilling the income criterion, 35,800 who did not receive ration, 29,580 who died, while 23,394 ration cards were found to be duplicates," she said.