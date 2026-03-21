Delhi govt to release ₹500 cr pending dues to NHAI for two expressways

The Delhi government has approved the outstanding payments to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of two major expressways around the national capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the cabinet recently approved a proposal by the Public Works Department to clear the outstanding amount in a phased manner.

"As part of this plan, ₹500 crore will be released in the financial year 2025-26 from the revised budget estimates to the Union Government or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The remaining ₹3,203.33 crore will be paid in instalments in the coming years, depending on budgetary provisions, it added.