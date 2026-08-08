Delhi govt's drone policy likely to get nod soon, to create 1,000+ jobs

Delhi IT minister Pankaj Singh said on Saturday that the Delhi government's proposed drone policy aims to create over 1,000 jobs in the city.

The policy, currently under development, will emphasise establishing drone research clusters, dedicated flight testing facilities, utilising drones for traffic management, and providing subsidies to enhance the drone ecosystem.

"A comprehensive drone policy is being planned to ensure safe and regulated drone operations, along with job opportunities. The policy is ready; we plan to table it for cabinet approval in a month," Singh said.

The policy is being developed by the government's information and technology (IT) department.

According to officials, the policy's key objectives include regulating drone usage to prevent misuse, enabling government agencies to use drones for surveillance and mapping, and strengthening integration with the DGCA's Digital Sky platform. The government plans to allocate a separate budget for implementing the scheme and creating the necessary supporting infrastructure. "The policy is focused around five focus areas, including public awareness and enforcement under these events, outreach, zoning signage, sensitisation workshops, safety framework and counter-drone standard operating procedures will be worked out," an official said. Earlier this year, the government set up a committee under the chairmanship of the IT department secretary to examine the feasibility of the Delhi drone policy.

Additionally, the drones will be used for government purposes, including policing, disaster response, and traffic management within the city. "The policy also intends to plan sector usage of drones in real estate projects, telecom and media. In Delhi, almost 60 per cent of the area is a 'no drone zone' due to several VIP installations, so keeping those limitations in mind, the policy is designed that way," officials added. According to the plan, the government is also exploring capacity-building exercises like drone awareness workshops in schools, creating centres of excellence, setting up remote pilot training organisations (RPTO), and pilot training projects as part of the Delhi drone policy.