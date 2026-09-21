Delhi govt to bear 75% of project's cost under its new heritage scheme

Delhi government, under its new heritage scheme to promote conservation of monuments by voluntary organisations, will bear 75 per cent of a project's cost and provide financial assistance of up to Rs 2 crore.

According to the notification, the ceiling of maximum assistance fixed at Rs 2 crore per project in a financial year can be enhanced on the recommendation of a committee where a monument requires higher expenditure.

A voluntary organisation can submit only one project in a financial year. The grant will also take into account any financial assistance the organisation has received or is likely to receive from other sources for the same project, it said.

The "Our Monument, Our Pride (Humare Samarak, Humara Gaurav)" scheme, notified by the Department of Archaeology earlier this month, provides grants to registered organisations for conservation, restoration and development works at monuments of the Delhi government under the "Delhi Chief Minister Heritage Revival Scheme". Under the scheme, the department will generally bear 75 per cent of a project's cost, with the participating institution contributing the remaining 25 per cent. For Category A (highly protected monuments), the government's share will rise to 90 per cent, while projects undertaken by government institutions can receive 100 per cent funding, according to the notification.

The notification specifically cites the Sarai of Azimganj inside the National Zoological Park and Malcha Mahal on Sardar Patel Marg as examples of monuments that could require higher allocations. Applicants will have to submit a project report, details of experts proposed to be engaged, a concept plan outlining proposed public use and visitor management, and the expected tourism and community benefits, it said. The notification said that applicants will also have to provide financial details of the project, proof of registration, details of their management board, audit reports and annual reports for the last three years, besides certified financial statements. The selected institutions will be subject to monitoring and will have to submit quarterly reports detailing physical and financial progress. Their project accounts will also remain open to audit by the CAG and the Delhi government's audit directorate.