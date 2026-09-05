Delhi govt to inspect Bharat Mandapam-airport route ahead of Brics Summit

The Delhi government will carry out an inspection of the route from Bharat Mandapam to the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday for the upcoming Brics Summit, officials said.

The inspection, scheduled under the chairmanship of the Delhi chief secretary, will focus on roads, potholes, footpaths, drainage and waterlogging, cleanliness, Brics branding and the overall civic appearance along the route, they said.

Officials from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Police, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), among others, have been asked to be part of the exercise.