Delhi govt to launch EV portal in 4-5 days for online benefit claims

Delhi government's new portal for EV incentives is likely to be launched in four to five days, allowing buyers of eligible electric vehicles to apply online under the Delhi EV Policy, 2026, Transport department officials said on Tuesday.

Under the new EV policy, verified applicants will receive purchase and scrapping incentives directly into their bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer.

"To claim purchase benefits, buyers must upload the dealer's purchase certificate and required documents. For scrapping incentives, owners need to submit a certificate from an authorised scrapping facility along with proof of new EV purchase," an official said.

Once the portal is ready, any eligible EV buyer will have to apply within 30 days of registration certificate (RC) generation to claim the incentives, he added.