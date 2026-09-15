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Delhi govt to provide hostel facilities to 10,000 students: CM Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said work is already underway to provide students with safe, supportive accommodation as part of the Delhi government's effort to ease concerns over stay and food

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Gupta said students would not need to worry about where they would stay or what they would eat, as the government was working to provide these facilities (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 3:59 PM IST
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The Delhi government will provide fully equipped hostel facilities to 10,000 students coming to the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.
 
Gupta said work on the initiative was already underway, adding that the government aimed to provide students with a “safe, supportive place to stay” so they could pursue their studies without concerns over accommodation.
 
“Every student who comes to Delhi carries a dream in their eyes, years of hard work behind them and the hopes of a family back home,” she said in a video shared on X.
Gupta said students would not need to worry about where they would stay or what they would eat, as the government was working to provide these facilities.
 
Details on the locations, capacity, eligibility criteria, fees, timeline and other operational aspects of the proposed hostels are yet to be announced by the government.
 
The announcement comes amid the rising concerns over the safety and living conditions of students and young people residing in paying guest (PG) accommodations in Delhi.
 
A PG building collapse in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on September 6 claimed the lives of seven students and injured several others.
 
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Topics :Delhi governmentRekha GuptaStudent accomodationStudentDelhi UniversityBS Web Reports

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 3:47 PM IST

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