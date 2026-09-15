Delhi govt to provide hostel facilities to 10,000 students: CM Rekha Gupta

The Delhi government will provide fully equipped hostel facilities to 10,000 students coming to the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.

Gupta said work on the initiative was already underway, adding that the government aimed to provide students with a “safe, supportive place to stay” so they could pursue their studies without concerns over accommodation.

“Every student who comes to Delhi carries a dream in their eyes, years of hard work behind them and the hopes of a family back home,” she said in a video shared on X.

Gupta said students would not need to worry about where they would stay or what they would eat, as the government was working to provide these facilities.