Delhi govt to provide up to ₹10 cr collateral-free loans to women startups

Delhi government will provide collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore to women-led start ups and self help groups in the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

The government will also provide platforms in malls and large shopping complexes across the city to help indigenous products made by women self-help groups (SHGs) reach a wider market.

"We are working on a wider scale to make the women of the capital self-reliant, entrepreneurial, and economically empowered. Arrangements have been made for providing collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 crore to women self-help groups and startups," Gupta said in a statement.

She said the Delhi government itself would act as guarantor for such loans extended to women start ups and SHGs. Addressing the inauguration of a two-day 'Mega Self Help Group (SHG) Mela-2026' organised in Rohini on Saturday, Gupta said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently promoted the vision of 'Vocal for Local', 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', and 'One District, One Product'. She said the SHG Mela was an effort to promote indigenous products prepared by women and connect them with the wider market. Around 24 self-help groups participated in fair, where handicrafts, crochet work, khadi, household products, food items, and other handmade products were exhibited and sold. Handicrafts under 'One District, One Product' initiative of North-West Delhi district were also showcased.