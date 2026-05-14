Delhi govt tightens belt: WFH, Metro Mondays, no foreign trips for a year

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a slew of measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption and promoting public transport, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for energy conservation amid global uncertainty and rising concerns around India's dependence on imports for energy security.

Under the new measures, Delhi government employees have been mandated to work from home for two days a week, while 50 per cent of government meetings will be conducted online, the chief minister announced at a press briefing.

Colleges and universities in the national capital will also be encouraged to switch to online mode wherever possible, she added.

The Delhi government has also revised office timings to decongest traffic. Delhi government offices will function from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. as opposed to 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. As part of its efforts to reduce vehicular usage, the government also said that every Monday will be observed as 'Metro Monday', and that officials and residents should use the Delhi Metro and other public transport systems. Gupta also said feeder buses would be introduced for 29 government colonies to boost last-mile connectivity.

Officials using public transport will receive additional transport allowance, while petrol allowances for officers have been reduced by 20 per cent. The government has also imposed a six-month moratorium on purchase of new government vehicles, Gupta said. The chief minister further announced that ministers and officials would not undertake foreign tours for one year. Large-scale official events have also been suspended for the next three months. Residents have been urged to observe a “No Vehicle Day” once every week and adopt carpooling or public transport to reduce fuel consumption. Gupta also said the Delhi electric vehicle policy was “almost ready”.

The announcements come days after PM Modi appealed to citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by opting for work from home, using public transport, adopting electric vehicles and limiting unnecessary travel. Earlier this week, Gupta had reduced her official convoy by nearly 60 per cent, bringing it down to four vehicles, including two EVs. In a post on X, Gupta said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the citizens of the country to save petrol-diesel and make energy conservation a people's movement, in view of the current global situation. In internalising this important appeal of Hon'ble Prime Minister ji, a decision has been taken to limit the number of vehicles for departmental work,” she added.