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Delhi Gymkhana Club moves HC against order to vacate Lutyens' land

Delhi Gymkhana Club has challenged a Union government directive asking it to vacate its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens' Delhi by June 5

Delhi gymkhana club
Delhi Gymkhana Club | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Bhavini Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 7:37 PM IST
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The Delhi Gymkhana Club has moved the Delhi High Court challenging a Union government directive asking it to vacate its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5. The club is next to the prime minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.
 
The matter was mentioned before Justice Avneesh Jhingan by Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who pressed for an urgent hearing. The court agreed to take up the case on Tuesday, May 26.
 
The petition has been filed by Vijay Khurana, a member of the club.
 
The dispute stems from a May 22 order issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO), which instructed the club to hand over possession of its premises at 2, Safdarjung Road.
 
The government relied on Clause 4 of the original lease deed, which permits resumption of the land for “public purpose”.
 
According to the Centre, the property, situated close to the Prime Minister’s residence and other high-security establishments in Lutyens’ Delhi, is required for “strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure”, governance facilities and other “vital public security purposes”.
 
“Upon such re-entry, the entire plot of land measuring 27.3 acres, along with all buildings, standing erections, structures, lawns, and fittings thereon, shall vest absolutely in the lessor, i.e., the President of India,” the order stated.
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Topics :Delhi Gymkhana ClubDelhi High CourtLutyen DelhiLutyens

First Published: May 25 2026 | 7:37 PM IST

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