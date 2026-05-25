Delhi Gymkhana Club moves HC against order to vacate Lutyens' land

The Delhi Gymkhana Club has moved the Delhi High Court challenging a Union government directive asking it to vacate its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5. The club is next to the prime minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.

The matter was mentioned before Justice Avneesh Jhingan by Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who pressed for an urgent hearing. The court agreed to take up the case on Tuesday, May 26.

The petition has been filed by Vijay Khurana, a member of the club.

The dispute stems from a May 22 order issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO), which instructed the club to hand over possession of its premises at 2, Safdarjung Road.