Delhi HC agrees to hear Anil Ambani's defamation plea over NDTV reports

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani group Chairperson Anil Ambani on Thursday alleged that television news channel NDTV, owned by AMG Media Network, a unit of billionaire Gautam Adani’s ports-to-media conglomerate, has been running a "sustained campaign" to damage the former's reputation and further the commercial interests of Adani Group.

In a plea before the Delhi High Court, Ambani has alleged that the media network repeatedly linked him personally to proceedings involving Reliance Group entities, despite the cases not being against him. The suit seeks damages exceeding ₹2 crore, which Ambani has said would be donated to charity.

"There have been 72 pointed publications against me. Every time a person is arrested... I am distinct from the entity (Reliance), and the persons being arrested belong to that entity,” the counsel appearing for Ambani told the court on Thursday. Adani group owns NDTV through AMG Media Networks Ltd.

In his petition, Ambani has also alleged that apart from the main news channel NDTV, a second television channel, NDTV Convergence and news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), also owned by the Adani group, have “launched a deliberate, targeted, and relentless smear campaign against the plaintiff, so as to derive unjust gains by injuring the plaintiff's reputation, goodwill, and well-being, as well as the reputation and goodwill of the Reliance ADA group". The reports by these Adani group-controlled media entities were aimed at creating panic among investors and negatively impacting the public standing of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, it said.

Referring to an NDTV report on attachment of assets worth ₹1,400 crore, Ambani’s counsel contended before the court that though the proceedings were against Reliance ADAG entities, the headline prominently named their client. “The case is against Reliance and the headline says Ambani,” he argued. Ambani’s counsel also pointed out another report by NDTV Profit, which allegedly suggested that Ambani had been restrained from travelling abroad. “I had given an undertaking... This kind of mischaracterisation has to stop,” he added. The Court, however, indicated that any interim restraint on publication would require careful consideration in light of free speech protections.