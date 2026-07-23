Delhi HC agrees to hear PIL seeking probe into CJP protest on July 24

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Friday a public interest litigation seeking a probe into the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest over alleged examination irregularities at Jantar Mantar here.

The counsel for the petitioner mentioned the PIL before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia and requested that the case be listed on Friday.

"This is against the so-called student agitation. They have made the entire Delhi hostage. Roads have been blocked. Citizens of Delhi are suffering," lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha submitted.

"Alright. Tomorrow," Chief Justice Upadhyaya said.

Petitioner Satish Kumar Aggarwal, ex-vice president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, said in his PIL that the participation of activists and political leaders as well as the alleged involvement of foreign-funded organisations, has raised serious questions about the "true nature, purpose, and objectives of the protest".

The PIL asserted that these concerns call for a "comprehensive investigation" to ascertain if any "external elements were involved in activities prejudicial to public order, national security, and the sovereignty and integrity of India". "Leaders and members of various political parties participated in and influenced the protest, thereby converting what was projected as a student demonstration into a political agitation. The petitioner further alleges that the protest witnessed obstruction of public movement, including an ambulance, damage to public and private property, attacks upon journalists, attempts to breach security arrangements near Parliament House, and injuries to police and other public officials," the PIL petition stated.

"In these circumstances, the petitioner seeks appropriate directions for registration of an FIR, a thorough and impartial investigation into the incidents connected with the protests, and such further investigation by an appropriate specialised agency, including the National Investigation Agency, if the competent authority considers that the material disclosed warrants investigation under the applicable law," it submitted. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been holding the protest since June 20 to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities. Thousands joined the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20 to demand the resignation of the Union Education Minister.