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Home / India News / Delhi HC allows urgent listing of PIL on Satya Niketan building collapse

Delhi HC allows urgent listing of PIL on Satya Niketan building collapse

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on Sunday while repair work was underway

Delhi High Court
A lawyer mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia which allowed it to be listed during the day (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 12:10 PM IST
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The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed urgent listing of a PIL relating to the building collapse incident in Satya Niketan here that left six people dead and several others injured.

A lawyer mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia which allowed it to be listed during the day.

The lawyer said, "yesterday one tragic incident happened in Satya Niketan area in South Delhi where two buildings suddenly collapsed and around 30 students are feared trapped under the debris".

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on Sunday while repair work was underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :DelhiBuilding CollapseDelhi High CourtDelhi government

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 12:10 PM IST

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